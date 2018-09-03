Floyd Medical Center hosts Rome High Students in Volunteen Program
One of the many opportunities offered to students at Rome High School is the Volunteen Program operated through Floyd Medical Center’s Volunteer Services Department. The summer program hosts a handful of Rome High School students each summer, giving them knowledge of hospital departments and learning about the health care industry.
RHS students who participated in the summer-long Volunteen Program at Floyd Medical Center were Jennifer Chavez, Katherine Maslanka, Rupal Patel, Guillermo Ramirez and Esha Sundrani. Each Volunteen was expected to attend one Lunch and Learn provided by Floyd, and complete at least 50 hours of service over a two-month period to successfully complete the program.
“The Volunteen Program really is quite amazing,” Carolyn Falcitelli the Director of Volunteer Services at Floyd Medical Center said. “Our hope is that one day, these students return to us in another role...nurses, doctors, phlebotomists. And, maybe after many years of a fulfilling career, once again a volunteer.”
Maslanka described her experience with the FMC Volunteen Program as one to remember.
“I was assigned to the infection prevention duty and the magazine cart, as well as clinical education. During my rotation with clinical education, I assisted all of the new doctors and nurses who were going through orientation by helping with paperwork, giving nurse awards and even booking insurance cards,” she said. “Being able to build relationships with staff members, patients and everyone in between was so important and fulfilling.”
Ramirez worked in infection prevention where he served as an undercover volunteer who essentially “tracked” the nurses and doctors throughout the hospital to collect data regarding handwashing compliance.
“I felt like an undercover cop; it was so much fun,” Ramirez said. “On top of infection prevention, I also rotated to central supply on the first floor where our job was to stock and restock all medical supplies that were used throughout the entire hospital”
Sundrani worked mostly with the magazine cart, which gave the volunteers the opportunity to go into each patient’s room and hand out magazines, books and other reading materials.
“The magazine cart was so special to me because I was able to see, first-hand, how much of a difference you can make in someone’s life just by simply saying hey and giving them a magazine. You got that one-on-one experience with the patients, which is perhaps one of the biggest reasons I wanted to go into the medical field in the first place, was the patient interaction,” Sundrani said.
“I think that my favorite job, however, was when I rotated into the pediatrics department and was able to watch an operation. It was the coolest thing in the world. I want to be a surgeon, so I was able to see what goes on before even moving into college.”