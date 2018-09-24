Floyd fifth grade students take to the waters to apply problem solving skills
Fifth grade students from every Floyd County elementary school participated in the Cardboard Boat Challenge at Georgia Highlands College this past Friday.
The event was put together by the Instructional Technology Department of Floyd County Schools.
Nathan Medley, the Boat Challenge organizer, put forth a challenge to all fifth graders at each elementary school to build a boat with nothing but cardboard and duct tape. This is a STEM challenge that has been done many times before but Medley wanted Floyd County’s students to have the opportunity to participate.
“With the number of growing jobs in the science, technology, engineering, and math fields, I feel like our students in Floyd County need to be prepared for those types of jobs,” Medley said. “Problem-solving skills are at the heart of STEM challenges. What better way for students to work together to complete a project that allows them to see if their ideas will work than to build a cardboard boat, take it out on a hot day, and see if it will float.”
The event called for students to build a cardboard boat with only using duct tape and whatever cardboard they could get. The challenge was to be able to paddle it 50 yards. About 20 percent of the boats made it the whole 50 yards. Even though the other 80 percent did not make it, the students enjoyed the project and didn’t mind falling in the lake on such a hot day.
GHC, who was host to the event, also provided STEM and science activities for the students.
The students were able to dissect frogs and sharks, learn about different bones of wildlife, play with Sphero robots, and much, much more. The college’s science department, organized by Jason Christian, brought all the activities for the kids to play with before or after their challenge.