The Floyd County Board of Education will hold a third and final hearing concerning the millage rate early Monday morning before their regular July board meeting. Both the hearing and meeting are open to the public.
The millage rate hearing will be held at 7:30 a.m., followed by caucus at 8 a.m. and the board meeting at 8:30 a.m.
The county school system has proposed a rate of 18.25 mills, a .05 decrease from last year. The millage rate is a combination of a proposed 9.480 mills for county government services and 18.25 mills for the school system.
The agenda for Monday morning includes several items that need the board's attention, including a contract extension for Superintendent Jeff Wilson. The superintendent contract could be extended a year from its original termination date of June 30, 2021 to 2022, according to documents found on the system's website.
The board is also scheduled to receive a facilities update on current projects such as the Pepperell Middle School construction and the Armuchee High School gymnasium. The board is also currently working on a five year facility plan and will be taking into account other projects the system needs completed.
Board members are also set to further discuss the facilities plan during their fall work session on Aug. 24. The board will also discuss MAP and GA Milestone scores, along with their mission and vision.
Rick Flanigen, chief safety and security officer for FCS, will present the board with a safety and security update. Over the summer, the system has seen several break ins at Pepperell Schools.
On two occasions the gymnasium at Pepperell Middle was broken into, resulting in damage to the building. The school is being torn down and rebuilt, however the system was planning on keeping the gym and remodeling it.
The most recent incident involved thousands of dollars of damage to the Pepperell High School concession stand. Two 13-year-old boys were charged in connection with the incident and their identities were not released due to the fact they are juveniles.