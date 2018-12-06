Over 100 3rd through 12th grade Floyd County Schools students gathered at the Krannert Center at Berry College to display their technology, design, robotics and production skills.
The purpose of the competition is for students to come up with an idea of something they want to create and then work through the process of bringing their idea to life.
Once their creations are complete students must then present and defend their projects before a panel of judges. For all grade levels students enter the judging room alone and present their projects.
Through conversing with the judges, students prove they have become experts in their respective categories. The judges selected the best from each category to move on to the next round.
Floyd County Schools will be sending their 45 first-place students to the regional competition on Jan. 25 at Georgia Highlands College.