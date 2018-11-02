Floyd County Schools was recently awarded an opportunity from the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy which would allow 200 personnel to be trained in Stewards of Children, an evidence informed prevention sexual abuse program.
The GCCA and FCS are partnering together in the initiative to prevent child sexual abuse. Stewards of Children will be a two hour, evidence-informed training program that teaches adults how to prevent, recognize and report child sexual abuse. The training will mainly focus on FCS bus drivers since they are considered to be the first line of defense, said FCS Social Worker Jackie Trammell. Trammell, along with Kaitlyn Wilson, another FCS social worker, will be undergoing the training first and will then train the bus drivers. The two will undergo the training on Nov. 29, in Carrollton. They will become certified in the curriculum and will conduct training for FCS staff at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year.
Unfortunately, school professionals are often unaware of the prevalence of child sexual abuse in the community. Stewards of Children will not only bring recognition and awareness of child sexual abuse to the school system, but will provide personnel with the opportunity to discuss various scenarios during training sessions. Child safety is first priority and Stewards of Children will help the effort in providing a safe and positive environment for children.