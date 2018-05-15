Floyd County Schools name top three finalists for superintendent
After conducting an extensive search and completing candidate interviews, the Floyd County Board of Education has named its three superintendent finalists. The top three finalists are April Childers of Rome, Glenn White of Rome and Jeffrey R. Wilson of Cleveland, according to a press release.
Board Chairman Chip Hood said he felt like they have chosen three great finalists and believes all are fully capable of leading the school system.
The Floyd County Board of Education intends to make its final selection in approximately three weeks. Attached are the resumes of the finalists.