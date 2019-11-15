The Floyd County School Board will hold its monthly caucus and board meeting on Monday, Nov. 18.
The board meets at its administration building, 600 Riverside Parkway. A pre-meeting caucus is at 5 p.m. in the office of Superintendent Jeff Wilson. The regular board meeting starts at 6 p.m. Both sessions are open to the public.
Among the items up for discussion is the five-year facilities plan update. The current plan expires in January 2020.
Southern Architects & Engineers has completed its facilities assessment and it has been submitted to Georgia's Department of Education for approval.
Wilson is expected to brief the board on construction progress.
He's also slated to present a draft letter explaining to parents the protocol the school system will use if someone isn't present to pick up young students at the bus stop.
The letter explains that Georgia Division of Family and Chldren's Services guidelines state that children under age 9 should not be left alone.
"Therefore, bus drivers will not let children of this age off of the bus without a parent/guardian or older sibling of middle school age to accompany them," it reads.
The letter explains the consequences when bus drivers have to return a child to school, starting with a warning letter and leading to suspensions from riding school transportation.
After the 8th offense, the school system will make a referral to the Division of Family and Children Services.