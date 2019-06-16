Floyd County Schools will have their first board meeting of the summer months Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. in the board room of their central office on Riverside Parkway.
The board will caucus at 8 a.m. in the superintendent’s office and use the 30 minutes before the meeting to review and discuss the agenda.
For Monday’s meeting the board will approve a resolution which would increase board pay from $400 to $600. The board originally put forward the raises during a called board meeting in January. Since then the raises have been approved by the Georgia General Assembly and will be signed into effect by the board Monday morning.
The board will also adopt the final Fiscal Year 2020 budget which has had public hearings May 30 and June 6. The FY 20 budget is $121.9 million, $5.7 million increase from last year. The board will also hold discussions on the millage rate.
A facilities update will be provided to the board covering current projects as well as an update of the systems five-year facilities plan which is currently underway. Pepperell Middle is currently being abated and demoed which began on June 10. The process takes about 8-10 days superintendent Jeff Wilson said. The middle school is also still in the planning phase with value engineering options being explored.
The board will be presented photos of the current progress on the Armuchee modernization project which includes the construction of a new gym for the high school. Brick is currently going up on the gym with power to be connected in July.
Lastly the board will approve several contracts along with some personnel changes.