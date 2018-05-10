Floyd County Schools intra-District transfer window opens June 1, new student registration dates for 2018-19 school year
The Intra-District transfer window will open for students currently attending a Floyd County school to apply for a transfer to a different school within the school system on Friday, June 1 and close on Friday, June 15, 2018, at 3 p.m for regular program students. The deadline for submitting an application for Intra-District transfer for special needs students is Tuesday, September 4, 2018.
A parent or guardian may request to have a child transferred to another school within Floyd County Schools as long as the school system has determined that there is available classroom space at the school after all assigned students have been enrolled. Currently, projected enrollment figures indicate that all Floyd County Schools have limited space available for transfers. It should be noted that available classroom space does not exist at all grade levels at all schools and could change as enrollment for students within the district increases during the summer.
Please keep in mind, if a child is transferred to another school in the district, the parent or guardian assumes all costs and responsibilities related to the transportation of the child to and from school. Also, a student may not apply to attend a school that does not have courses necessary for that student’s graduation, or a school that does not have a program with the services in the student’s existing individualized education plan.
Another important factor to consider before applying for transfer would be eligibility in sports or extracurricular activities. Students involved in extracurricular activities and sports should carefully consider their eligibility according to rules of the individual programs and the rules and regulations of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), prior to applying for a transfer. Such transfers may negatively impact a student’s ability to participate in a sport or activity.
Information about transfer options for all students and transfer application forms are available on the Floyd County Schools Web site at www.floydboe.net or at the Central Office of Floyd County Schools on Riverside Parkway. Transfer applications for the 2018-19 school year must be submitted to Floyd County Schools at the central office building on Riverside Parkway by 3 p.m. Friday, June 15, 2018, for regular program students. Special needs students will have until Tuesday, September 4, 2018, to apply for a transfer. Special needs students also have out-of-district options. All details regarding options for students are available on the Floyd County Schools’ Website.
If there are more requests for transfer than space available at a school, a random selection of submitted applications will be used to fill the openings.
New Student Registration Dates for the 2018-19 School Year
New student registration for the 2018–19 school year will be held at the Floyd County Schools (FCS) Central Office, located at 600 Riverside Parkway, NE, Rome, GA. These new registration dates are for students new to the school system or students who have moved to a new attendance area within the system. Students advancing to a new school in their current attendance area (e.g., a child in the Model School District advancing to Model High School from Model Middle School) would not need to register during this time.
Out of District- Students not enrolled in FCS and living outside of FCS District but within the State of Georgia. AND/OR
New Residents- New students who have moved into FCS district, including upcoming kindergarteners who were not previously screened and enrolled while in Pre-K. Make an appointment with this booking tool here: https://goo.gl/ZJii65
July 9: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
July 16: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
July 23: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
July 30: 8 a.m. - Noon
Intradistrict Transfers- Students currently attending a FCS who want to transfer to a different school within the school system. More information about the process and application here: https://goo.gl/9npygL
Regular program students can apply Friday, June 1 - Friday, June 15 at 3 p.m.
Special needs students application due by Tuesday, September 4.
What is needed for registration?
Parent or legal guardian must accompany enrolling student
Immunization Certificate
Eye/ear/dental Certificate
Birth Certificate/Social Security Number Card
Proof of Residency (a current official utility bill that shows name and address)
Record from previous school, if available
Floyd County Schools is focused on “Destination Graduation for every child.” Recent graduates from Floyd County high schools have gone on to study at Georgia, Georgia Tech, Harvard, Vanderbilt, West Point and other respected institutions of higher learning across the country. Students with a dream and a passion for learning will find caring educators in Floyd County Schools to help them reach their goal of destination graduation to open doors to a brighter future.