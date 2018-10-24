Floyd County Schools won Gold level recognition at the 2018 Golden Radish Awards held at the Georgia Freight Depot.
The Golden Radish Award publicly recognizes Georgia school districts for best practices in farm to school programs, such as local food procurement, exposing students to new foods through taste tests and incorporating gardening and cooking activities in curriculum.
Floyd County Schools received acknowledgement for their work including elementary school trips to various farms, students at Armuchee High School taking food and nutrition courses and even preparing a monthly staff luncheon. The school district also conducted over 100 farm to school promotions and successfully integrated local vegetables into salads served in school lunches.
Floyd County Schools was one of 84 Georgia School Districts recognized at the awards. Collectively, these districts served more than 1.3 million students 109 million school meals with locally grown food items during the 2017-18 school year.
“We’re excited to support local agriculture and provide the healthiest and best meals possible to the children of Floyd County,” said Floyd County Child Nutrition Director Donna Carver. “We also really appreciate our teachers supporting the initiative in their classrooms daily through STEM and STEAM projects.”