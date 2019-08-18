Floyd County Schools Board of Education will start out the new school year with a full agenda Monday night with topics including safety, awards and academics.
Caucus will be at 5 p.m. in the superintendent's office with the meeting at 6 p.m. in the board room.
FCS Safety and Security Officer Rick Flanigen will be presenting information on the Raptor visitor check in system, as well as the systems emergency response plans for the school year.
Flanigen presented the check in system to the board last month and will be sharing additional information Monday night. The system will scan in the drivers license of visitors at all Floyd County Schools and will cross check them with the National Sex Offender database.
The board will also hear a presentation on cyber security following a data breach last week. A contractor formerly used by FCS notified the system that it had experienced a data security incident. An older version of Pearson Clinical Assessment’s program - AIMSweb - was involved in the incident.
The system will also be celebrating several academic honors during the meeting, including an 86% graduation rate among disability students which they announced late last week. Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer John Parker will be updating board members on updates to the Habitudes and other programs.
Jack Gardner, the new maintenance director for the system, has presentations on the current projects underway around the county. Gardner will discuss the site mitigation at Pepperell Middle School, the new gym floor at Armuchee High School and the process of securing school entrances.
Both the meeting and caucus are open to the public. To view the full meeting agenda, visit the board's website at www.floydboe.net.