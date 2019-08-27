All of Floyd County Schools will dismiss early on Wednesday for the system’s professional development day with each school having a varying dismissal time.
Wednesday will be the first of seven development days for the 2019-2020 school year. Schools will dismiss early once a month this school year except during November, April and May.
The purpose for the half day is to give teachers and administrators time for training, Jeanie Hubbard, assistant superintendent and executive director of human resources, said Saturday during the board of education’s training session. All personnel will be in some sort of training for the rest of the day. Items covered will include school improvement, training, review of data and reflection, a release form the system said.
As for after-school care, it will be provided at primary and elementary schools immediately following dismissal as normal, the release said. Any student who is not regularly enrolled in after-school care will only be allowed to stay if they have prepaid the after-school care fee of $7. Cash or check is accepted. Snacks will be provided.
Rome City Schools will have a similar day next week, however instead of a half day the system will dismiss for a full school day. All schools will be closed for Labor Day and RCS students will not go to school the following day as well. Although it will seem like a four-day weekend, students will still be required to complete work from home during the system’s flexible learning day.
According to Leslie Dixon, director of school improvement at RCS, a flexible learning day is an opportunity for students to continue their learning at home with a variety of options that include digital resources, paper and pencil assignments and hands-on activities, while teachers participate in professional learning communities.
For more information about Rome and Floyd County school closings/ early dismissals visit their respective websites.