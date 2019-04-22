Floyd County Schools had a called board meeting Monday morning at 8:00 a.m. to approve the Ra-Lin Construction Company to abate Pepperell Middle School for $509,821.
Board Chair Tony Daniel said the bid came below what the board was expecting and also said the work will begin in June after school is out on summer break.
The company will take around two weeks to abate and demolish the middle school Daniel said. Funds for the demolition will come from the 1-cent education local option sales tax which was approved by voters.
The board of education will have to wait to receive the capital outlay funding which will be approved by the state by September 1.
The current timeline has not been laid out since the school is still in the planning phase Daniel said.