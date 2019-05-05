The Floyd County school board has a full agenda for their May meeting starting with a caucus at 5 p.m. and the board meeting at 6 p.m. at the central office. Both are open to the public.
The board will approve an updated 2019-2020 school year calendar that now include seven early dismissal and staff development days. These days, which usually fall on a Wednesday, will be once a month throughout the school year except in November, April and May.
The board will also consider the approval of a contract with Mountain Education Charter High School, who presented to the board at their February meeting. Superintendent Jeff Wilson asked the board at their March meeting if he could prepare a proposal to present to them. The board will review this presentation and decide whether or not to partner with the charter school.
After February's presentation several board members raised concerns and questions about going under contract with the charter school. MECHS focuses on giving students in danger of dropping out of school a second chance to graduate.
Other items to be voted on include financial reports from March, any personnel changes, and a second reading of the facilities use policy.
The board will also have several recognitions including the Armuchee High School students who helped stop a car jacking earlier this year. Kilian Chapman, a Model High School senior, will also be recognized for graduating from Georgia Highlands with an associates degree two weeks before high school graduation.
The Floyd County Schools board also met over the weekend for a planning session regarding the 2019-2020 school year budget. An email release by the system stated that the board also looked at the system's mission and vision.