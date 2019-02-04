During Monday night’s board of education meeting Floyd County Schools signed a quick claim deed which sold what was left of the Midway School property to a Silver Creek construction company.
Evans Construction Company will be purchasing the remaining 5.557 acres of land consisting of the old school building and other structures for $50,000.
Superintendent Jeff Wilson said the board weighed the options of keeping the property and tearing down the structures, however this would have cost the board between $150,000-$200,000 dollars.
“It’s someone else’s to deal with,” he said.
Kevin Evans of Evans Construction said he is not sure what the plans for the building are at the moment. His business is located on Rockmart Highway right across from the Midway property. Evans said they may end up tearing some of the building down and using the rest for storage.
Midway Elementary School closed its doors in 2015 after 63 years of educating children in the area. The school was closed due to the Department of Transportation’s plan to widen Rockmart Highway and to construct the Southeast Rome Bypass. The school board sold 3.443 acres of the property to the DOT in 2017 for $1.77 million which was put towards replacing the Pepperell High School HVAC system.
Other items discussed at Monday’s meeting were the approval of new hires and the renewing of teacher, staff and administrator contracts for the 2019-2020 school year. There was a first reading of a policy that would allow anyone who is not a public entity or a threat to security to rent out any school facility. Wilson said because of the relationship between the schools and other public entities there would be no charge if any public entity, such as a Rome Floyd County Parks and Recreation game, needed to use one of their facilities. Any entity that could be defined as a threat to public safety could be denied said attorney for the system King Askew.
There was also a presentation from Mountain Education Charter High School, a system that partner with systems in 16 different counties in the state of Georgia. The school takes students who are dropping out of high school and works with them at their own pace until the student ages out at 21-years-old or graduates. The system made a presentation in front of the board followed by a Q&A with the board members.