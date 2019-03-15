After 25 years of working with the county school system Deputy Superintendent April Childers will be saying goodbye as she accepts the position of superintendent for Rabun County Schools.
Childers was named as the single finalist for the position at the Rabun County Schools' board of education meeting March 11.
"I'm very happy and blessed to join a great system on the other side of the state," she said.
Childers went to Cave Spring Elementary and graduated from Coosa High School, as did her husband and son. Her daughter also attended Cave Spring Elementary and graduated from Pepperell High School. She earned her bachelor's degree at Shorter College, her two master's degrees from the University of Alabama and her doctorate from Argosy University.
She started out at Model High School as a math teacher, then became a gifted education teacher at Pepperell Elementary School and Cave Spring Elementary School. Childers was the system's first instructional math coach, she then took over the school's executive internship program, became the director of the Math and Science Partnership grant program, held a data analyst position, and was also the director of strategic planning and accountability. Childers was named deputy superintendent in 2015. While deputy superintendent she served as interim principal for Pepperell High School and was also named as a finalist for the Floyd County School's superintendent position in 2018.
She said she and her husband are looking forward to the move. As empty-nesters this job change could not have come at a better time, she said. Childers is looking forward to meeting the members of the community and the teachers of Rabun County, which she will begin doing soon.
Rabun County has four schools in its system, a primary, elementary, middle and high school. Childers said she is looking forward to getting to know everyone at the school, but will miss her Floyd County family.
"It is a family," she said. "I am going to miss my friends and work family."
Childers first day as superintendent will be July 1st of this year. She said she has not made a suggestion to replace her and as far as she knows the system has not moved forward with anyone yet.