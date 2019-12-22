Floyd County CCA is selling flip top benches

The Floyd County College and Career Academy’s On The Job Training class is selling flip-top benches. The money will go back to the academy for student resources and field trips. The hope is to get the orders ready by Spring, but orders can be made now.
The On The Job Training class at the CCA partners with Harvest Moon Cafe, The Sweet Bar and other local businesses to teach students entry-level job skills.
“We strive to enhance each student’s ability to communicate effectively in the work environment and understand the importance of taking pride in one’s work,” said teacher Bo McKenzie. "We also work on appropriate social skills in the work setting and appropriate dress and hygiene among many other important issues in the workplace.”
The kids in the On the Job Training Class are basically learning Adulting 101, from how to use a bus system to how to properly do laundry. McKenzie said that building and selling the flip-top benches is part of teaching them basic life skills.
“Students are learning several skills through this project,” he said. “Communication skills, following instructions, (both) verbal and written, how to select proper wood for the project, how to save money through the purchase of different size boards, just to name a few."
The flip-top bench prices depend on the size the customer wants. Prices usually range from $90 to $110.
If people want to purchase the flip top benches, they should contact McKenzie at bomckenzie@floydboe.net.
The orders are usually made through a Google form that he will send, but sometimes the class has filled orders through Gary Evans at Ace Hardware store. Any potential customers can stop by the Floyd County College and Career Academy at 100 Tom Poe Drive in Rome after the Christmas break ends on Jan. 6.