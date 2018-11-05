The Floyd Board of Education will meet tonight following the groundbreaking of the new Armuchee High School gym at 4:30 p.m.; the caucus will be held at 5 p.m. in the Armuchee High School's data room followed by the regular meeting in the media center.
The board members will be breaking for a closed session to discuss personnel changes at 5:30 p.m. and will call the monthly meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
The big agenda item scheduled for tonight is the ending of the Community Eligibility Program by the end of the calendar year which currently provides free breakfast and lunch to all enrolled students without any applications. If the program ends, school lunch prices will be $2.25 for elementary students, $2.50 for middle and high school students starting January 1st. Students can still apply for a free lunch program if the school board stops CEP, however, no deadline or guidelines have been set by the school board yet. Ditching the program will save county schools money. Financial records show they have used about 15.5 percent of their budget for school food services as of the end of October.
The school board reported that adopting the federal free meal program cost them $500,000 and if the program is kept they are on track to lose the just as much this school year. The school was supposed to be reimbursed for the free meals it gave out as long as the percentage of students eligible stays above 40 percent. The percentage of students who qualified for the program without submitting an application was around 42 percent when the program first started, now it has dropped below 36 percent. The software to track these students is no longer available and if the percentage once again goes up again the school board will more than likely reinstate the free lunch and breakfast program.
The Floyd Board of Education was originally supposed to vote on this issue at October’s meeting; however it was decided to move the vote to November’s meeting in order to give board members a chance to familiarize themselves with the topic. The board may vote to keep the program if reason is found to keep it; otherwise the CEP program will be terminated at the end of the calendar year.
Also on the agenda for tonight’s meeting will be facilities update with reports being given on the various construction projects that are being completed by the county school system. Test scores will be another focus since Floyd County Schools recently received recognition for county test scores exceeding state averages including the College and Career Ready Performance Index. Changes in personnel will be discussed first in closed session preceding the school board meeting, but the results are expected to be revealed during the meeting.
Lastly the board will review first readings of policy updates for sick leave and employee dismissal policies. The changes will focus on long-term sick leave and how contract employees can appeal if they are dismissed.
Two Floyd County Board of Education members are up for re-election today in the mid-term race and both are running un-apposed. Chip Hood from District one and Tony Daniel of District four are both on the Floyd County ballot with no competition.