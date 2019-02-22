Floyd County 4-H is providing opportunities for students to participate in LifeSmarts, a consumer education competition that challenges teens’ knowledge about personal finance, health and safety, the environment, technology and consumer rights and responsibilities.
The Floyd County 4-H Junior LifeSmarts Team participants completed multiple online quizzes to earn one of four spots at the state competition held on Feb. 18. Team members included Eli Moon, Seth Moon, Bryson Williams and Madison Wood. The team was coached by Kimberly Wood, Floyd County 4-H AmeriCorps Service Member.
The team was challenged through three rounds of questions and one “Speed Smarts” round. The Floyd County 4-H Junior LifeSmarts Team reached the championship round, where they were awarded second place in state.
LifeSmarts is a program of the National Consumers League headquartered in Washington, D.C.