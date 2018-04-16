Floyd college and career academy students attend leadership conference
Every spring students from the Career Technical Instruction program at the Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy attend the CTI Spring Leadership Conference at Rock Eagle in Eatonton. This year around 600 students from across the state met to participate in a variety of activities that are designed to help prepare them to be leaders in their schools and communities. It is a great opportunity for our students.
The highlight of the conference is the competitive events session. There are 31 individual competitions that take place from advertising to woodworking. Students spend weeks preparing for a competition that highlights the skills and knowledge that they have gained in their pathway classes. On April 11, six students from the Career Academy traveled down to compete in different competitions at this conference.
All of our students did very well this year. Three students did particularly well, placing at the top of their events. Walker Lynch placed first in metalworking, Brandi Joy Waters placed second in most improved student and Sergio Romero Vargas placed second in construction technology. Brandi also applied for and won a $500 scholarship for outstanding senior.