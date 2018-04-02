Floyd BOE looking to approve promotion and retention policy in Tuesday's meeting
After months of review and input on a new promotion and retention policy for Floyd County Schools, the board of education is expected to approve the measure.
Initial estimates show it would increase the number of students in summer school in 2019 at an additional cost of approximately $200,000, according to Superintendent John Jackson.
Board members will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the central office, 600 Riverside Parkway, for a work session to talk over the Fiscal Year 2019 budget and enrollment, which is initially tabbed at 9,391 — a drop of 152 — in a preliminary budget comparison between this year and next.
The board will then go into executive session around 4 p.m. to discuss personnel and litigation, followed by caucus at 5 p.m. and the meeting at 6 p.m.
The promotion and retention policy will determine whether a student moves on to the next grade or must participate in summer school or other academic interventions to advance. Promotion criteria, varying upon grade, is now rooted in an assessment of the “academic achievement of the student and a determination of the educational setting in which the student is most likely to receive instruction and other services needed in order to succeed and progress to the next highest level of academic achievement,” according to the policy.
The final decision ultimately is in the hands of each principal.
System administrators have reviewed last year’s data on student performance on a number of assessments to estimate the number of students who may attend summer school. The main goal of the analysis was for system officials to have a better idea about how the new policy would impact the FY 2019 and 2020 budgets. It is estimated the policy will add to the number of students needing summer school and consequently additional expenses, Jackson said.
The board approved the policy on first reading at last month’s meeting.
Board members will also get a look at next year’s budget, which will go up for final approval in June, before the fiscal year begins July 1. Initial estimates have revenues at $99.4 million and expenses at $101.8 million — including a $2.34 million increase in employer contributions to the Teacher Retirement System, — leaving a deficit of $2,439,437. Increased expenses next year also include the start of a new online academy, estimated to cost $200,000, and the addition of five media specialists, estimated to cost $390,000, to give each elementary school its own.
The beginning balance is estimated at $14.5 million, and the projected ending balance is $12.1 million — $2 million is expected to carryover from this year’s budget into next year.