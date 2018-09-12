Floyd Board of Education will meet Thursday to talk a new Armuchee High gym, part of the ELOST package
Floyd County Board of Education members will meet Thursday morning to discuss plans for the construction of a new gym at Armuchee High.
The called meeting will start at 7 a.m., and will be held in Superintendent Jeff Wilson’s office at 600 Riverside Parkway.
The board was updated last week on an estimated price increase of at least $2.5 million project, which is included in the education local options sales tax package. The cost of the new gym is now expected to be $8.5 million to $9 million. Wilson said a meeting this week would be called to set a guaranteed maximum price.
In addition to rising construction costs, the increase in the projected cost of the gym is also due to the need for additional prep work, such as installing drainage and stormwater systems. Construction crews are expected to mobilize at the start of October.
Drawings of the new gym have been sent to the state Department of Education and Fire Marshal’s office for review, Facilities Director David Van Hook said last week.
The gym construction is the first phase of the Armuchee High modernization project.
After the gym is finished, the focus will turn to renovating the field house and making improvements to the football stadium and track. Then work on the school will begin, starting with a new roof and HVAC system, followed by space additions and interior modernization.
The total cost of the modernization is projected to exceed $26 million.