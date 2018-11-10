As the crowning event of that party students got to pie Mr. Fit — a colorful character created by gifted teacher Gary Jones Sr. — and East Central’s Principal Kristin Teems.
Every year, faculty and students combine their efforts to raise money for the school’s PTO. During a two month period, students take pledges from their community for meeting goals centered on health and well-being.
“Get Fit EC is all about the idea of having a healthy mind, body and attitude,” Teems said. “When we focus on keeping these three things healthy, we feel like our students can go out and reach their goals. This campaign started as our Fun Run and it has kind of morphed into Get Fit EC, where our students are part of team building activities, physical activities and games that all help our students be mindful of their overall health.”
The actual Get Fit event happened about one month ago, and since then students have been collecting money that will all benefit the PTO.
The final amount raised was $12,030.18, all of which is going back to the school to fund facilities and programs.
“We use this money to support various educational programs and we try to offset the cost of school activities for the year,” said Bill Whittington, president of East Central PTO. “Funds raised will help with our Accelerated Reader Program. This program helps our teachers increase literacy for each individual student. We also help with the mother-son and father-daughter dance we host yearly here at the school ... this year, we hope to be able to improve our playground equipment.”