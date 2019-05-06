The old Johnson School property coming up for auction in the near future was one of several topics discussed by the Floyd County Schools Board of Education Monday night during their monthly board meeting.
The system is currently putting out a bid for auctioneers to conduct the auction of the property where Johnson School once stood. The board also announced that a new logo designed by an FCS student is in the works and will be revealed during the summer.
“Destination Graduation served us well, but it’s time when we’re consistently between a 93 and 95 percent graduation rate, we feel like while we are not there, but we are getting close and are ready to move on to some other things,” Superintendent Jeff Wilson said.
The board also signed a lease for 30 new school buses through Yancey Bus Blue Bird for 5-years for $2.5 million. Wilson said system has a $500,000 annual school bus budget it will use to lease the new vehicles.
“We are not putting unsafe buses on the road but we are putting some old buses on the road,” Wilson said.
Under the 5-year leasing period the buses will be under warranty with Yancey Bus Blue Bird covering most parts and repair at their facility in Resaca. The replaced buses will be sold for parts or to other systems.
Floyd County Schools are also considering hiring a private audit firm to complete the annual audits of the system that are currently done by the state. Wilson said currently the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts is two years behind and the system needs to have an updated audit completed every year. The GDAA released a 79 page audit of Floyd County Schools based on 2017 data on Monday.
Board members chose to table approving the contract with Mountain Education Charter High School, a public school that gives students in danger of dropping out a chance to graduate by taking night classes. Board members are planning on visiting a MECHS campus in a nearby school system before they make a decision.
Floyd County Schools will hold an open budget hearing on May 30 at 4 p.m. and June 6 at 8:30 a.m. At the end of the second open hearing the board will establish a tentative budget for the 2019-20 school year and will vote on a firm calendar at the next board meeting.