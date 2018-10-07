ESPLOST overview, Main Elementary construction update among RCS board agenda items
Rome City School’s monthly board of education meeting is set for Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. at 508 East Second Street where board members and the superintendent will address items of interest for the district.
The board will go over finances and other such reports in order to gauge the temperament of the school system. There will be a public recognition of a student or staff member that will be announced before the meeting begins. There will also be personnel conformations, details will be finalized in the meeting.
East Central Elementary School will be the focus for student achievement with Kristin Teems presenting for the school. An overview of ESPLOST will be given by Tim Williams. There may be an update on any future projects such as the completion of Main Street Elementary. So far it is ahead of schedule and superintendent Louis Byars hopes that it will be move in ready by the first of the year. Finally there will be a policy reading on concussion management which will detail Rome City School’s procedure in handling the concussions. This presentation will be given by Dr. Dawn Williams.
The meeting is open for anyone who wishes to attend and to show support for the school system.