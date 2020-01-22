An EnVision Center established by the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority is really taking off in Rome, the new coordinator told members of the housing authority Wednesday.
Greg Shropshire said a GED program drew 20 participants Tuesday to the West Rome facility, which is part of a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development initiative.
EnVision Centers were created to provide public housing residents with opportunities for work and education. They act as a centralized hub for support based on four pillars: economic empowerment, educational advancement, health and wellness as well as character and leadership.
Shropshire recently succeeded Sarah Bradfield as coordinator for the Rome EnVision Center in the Willingham Village development.
He said he has partnered with the Boys & Girls Club and Wells Fargo Bank to help residents young and old with financial literacy toward the economic empowerment pillar. He's also pushing participation in the GED program and has brought in new computer programs that allow him to better track the progress of students in the different courses of study.
"I want to create a culture of higher expectations," Shropshire said.
Related to the health and wellness pillar, Shropshire is working to enhance the community garden program so that residents can have their own farmers market this summer. He is also trying to start a walking program that families can do together.
The character and leadership pillar is one that really has Shropshire stoked, he said. He is starting a program Jan. 30 for young men to hear about real issues from other male figures across the community.
"It's not just talking about sports. We've got to be willing to have uncomfortable conversations to grow," Shropshire said.
He's also looking to start a similar program for women and is hunting for the right mentoring groups to assist with that program.
Also during the NWGHA meeting, Executive Director Sandra Hudson said she hopes to close on the financial aspects of the 60-plus unit Altoview Terrace apartment construction sometime in February.
The $15 million project is being financed with Georgia Department of Community Affairs Tax Credits and needs to close during the first quarter. Hudson said the final architectural drawings for the project came in Jan. 17.
Meanwhile, Construction & Modernization Director Howard Gbson is still negotiating with Fyffe Construction, the low bidder for a complete remodel of the Ashland Park Apartments, to get the final price tag for that project closer to budget.
The low bid started out at $14.5 million, about $4 million over budget. That overage has been trimmed by about $1.5 million but a final order to proceed still has not been issued.