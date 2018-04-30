ELOST construction contracts up for Floyd BOE
The Floyd County Board of Education will be presented with two contracts tonight to set up two construction companies for the lead on the school system’s two major ELOST projects.
The modernization of Armuchee High and the construction of a new Pepperell Middle are the two main projects to be funded by an extension of the 1-cent education local option sales tax, which voters approved last fall.
During tonight’s meeting, starting at 6 p.m. in the board room at 600 Riverside Parkway, the board will look to approve Gainesville-based Carroll Daniel Construction Co. as the construction manager at risk for the Armuchee High modernization project. The construction management firm, which oversees the project and holds all liability, would also be responsible for carrying out the outfitting of the school with a new roof, HVAC system, awning, additions and athletic facilities improvements, including a new gym.
Also, the board will decide on a contract with Carrollton-based Ra-Lin and Associates Inc. to be the construction manager at risk for the Pepperell Middle project.
The school system’s bus fleet also could be updated with the $1.15 million purchase of 14 buses — 12 passenger buses with seating for 72 and two special education buses — if board members approve the action. The system is trying to get the buses out on the roads as soon as possible, according to a memo from Deputy Superintendent April Childers to the board.
The purchase would bring the age of the oldest buses actively used up to 2005 models. By adding these buses, every athletic bus would have air conditioning and each middle school would have two athletic buses.
Prior to the meeting, board members will discuss personnel and litigation in executive session at 3:30 p.m. in Superintendent John Jackson’s office. The board will then move into a work session at 4 p.m. and then caucus at 5 p.m.
Work session topics include the Fiscal Year 2019 budget, school safety and the CEP — Community Eligibility Provision. To maintain the CEP program, which provides free breakfast and lunch to all students of schools in low-income areas, the system would have to inject $300,000 for it into next year’s budget. Last month, board members wanted to continue the discussion on the program after officials gathered more information.
Through the program, the system does not have to collect applications to determine the eligibility of a student for free meals. The school system is reimbursed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service based on a formula which looks at how many students are eligible for free meals through their enrollment in programs like SNAP — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The shortfall stems from how much the system is getting reimbursed.