Sleigh bells echoed as Saint Nick made the trek to Elm Street Elementary from the North Pole to pay a special visit to the pre-k and kindergarten students.
Eager children dressed in their Christmas-best, rounded the corner in awe to a merry man in a red suit with a jolly smile.
“It’s Santa!” screamed the students.
Kindergarten teacher Courtney Callaway and kindergarten paraprofessional Sydney Robinson lined their students up in order for each child to get a turn filling him in on exactly what they are hoping to get in their stockings this year.
“I asked Santa for some more slime. I love to play and make slime at home, so I asked Santa if he would bring me some more,” smiled Gael Chun Hernandez. “He told me his elves were busy making slime too. I am so excited for Christmas.”
During his visit, Santa made sure to pose for photos with each student, taking the time to ask them each what they wanted for Christmas this year. He also gave each student a small candy cane as they ran off, giddy with excitement.
Elm Street Pre-K teacher, Heather Sargent, set up the meeting with Santa via text.
“Every child should get to meet Santa during the holidays, he and agrees. So, this is something that we coordinate every single year, as the kids — and adults — absolutely love it,” said Sargent.
Elm Street student, Madelynn Jimenez, was smiling from ear to ear after speaking with Santa.
“I was very excited to meet Santa. I asked for a little surprise for Christmas. I am excited to see what he leaves me on Christmas,” Jimenez said.