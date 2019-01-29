Kids share creative time with their chosen role models.
Students were asked at the beginning of the year to identify an educator, staff member or administrator that they trust or one they had a great relationship with. After gathering the names from their students, East Central’s administrators paired the students with the person in the school they have a strong relationship with.
From the custodians, to the librarian, all of the adults at East Central have a group that meets to play games, talk about problems they may have in school and further tighten the bond between East Central’s faculty and their students.
“Our goal at East Central is for every child to have an advocate,” said Jason Self, East Central’s assistant principal. “We want the students to have an adult in the building that they have built a relationship with, and sometimes that person is not their homeroom teacher.”
That person can be any adult in the building that the student is comfortable with, he said. EC wants to allow the students to voice their problems, celebrations and anything else that they feel strongly about.
Self said that if the nutrition staff were still on the clock during Champion Time, he would encourage them to take a group as well.
When Champion Time begins, the cafeteria, gym, library and every other usable space was set up with learning games, slime making stations and small tables reserved for a little downtime spent talking to their favorite staff member.
“This is our third Champion Time event here at East Central,” said Miriam Loveless, East Central’s counselor. “We started organizing the groups in September and we implemented Champion Time in October of last year. The kids really look forward to this time every month.”
One of the added bonuses of the groups is that they are comprised of children from all grades. Loveless said she has seen relationships grow between the older and younger students, those who normally do not have much contact with each other during the normal school day.
“We have two separate buildings that house classrooms, so it is great to see those students getting the chance to interact,” she said. “We have really great kids who can be role models for our younger students.”
Student Arly Duvall said she has really enjoyed Champion Time.
“Champion time is really fun because I can be with Miss Loveless. She is who I chose as my champion. We always do a fun activity. I remember learning yoga. Yoga helps me to relax,” Duvall said.