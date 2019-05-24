East Central chosen as 2020 National ESEA Distinguished School

East Central Elementary School has been named as a 2020 National ESEA Distinguished School.
“Truly, this is an honor for all of our faculty and staff,” East Central Elementary's Principal Kristin Teems said. “Nothing happens by accident, and it is all of the teacher’s hard work; it is how they push our students, love on them, and care for them. It is amazing. East Central really is just an amazing school. I am just so very proud that what we know, now everybody gets to know.”
East Central Elementary School was selected as one of the two Title I Schoolwide Schools to represent Georgia as a 2020 National ESEA Distinguished School at the National ESEA Conference in Atlanta, Georgia from February 2-7, 2020.
Along with the other Georgia school recipient, East Central will join two schools from each state across the nation at the National Distinguished ESEA School Award recognition during this conference as well.
According to the ESEA website, a National ESEA Distinguished School demonstrates a wide array of strengths, including team approaches to teaching and learning, focused professional development opportunities for staff, individualized programs for student success and strong partnerships between the school, parents, and the community.