Darlington senior Jack Eady has been named a Commended Student in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program.
“The young men and women named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success," commented a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success."
Eady, a day student who has been enrolled at Darlington since pre-K, has taken 23 AP and Honors courses at Darlington. A National AP Scholar, he is president of National Honor Society and member of The Cum Laude Society, Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica and Mu Alpha Theta. He has received E.L. Wright Awards for having the highest grade in the following courses: Ancient World History Honors, AP Computer Science, Geometry Honors, AP World History, English 2 Honors and AP Biology. He also received the 9th Grade Class Citizenship Award, the 10th and 11th Grade Class Scholarship Awards, and the Phi Beta Kappa Book Award.
Eady is co-founder of Darlington's Wildlife Appreciation Club and serves as secretary of the Science Club. A day leader in Moser House, he plays the cello and is a four-year member of the varsity swim team, cross country team, and soccer team. He is captain of the swim and soccer teams. He is also a member of the DarBots, Darlington's robotics team, and has been a counselor at Darlington's MakerChallenge Camp during the summers.
Jack is the son of Carrie Eady, Darlington's human resources manager, and Stefan Eady, Darlington's assistant head of school for academic resources. His sister, Callie, is in third grade at Darlington.
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2019 competition by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®).