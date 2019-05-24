Four high school graduations will be taking place on Saturday bringing friends and family to the downtown area throughout the day and into the evening.
Model High School was the first of the five high school graduations scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend sending their graduates off Friday evening at the Forum River Center.
Rome High School will be holding their commencement ceremony at Barron Stadium Saturday morning at 8:45 a.m. This will be the systems second graduation held at the stadium and Saturday mornings weather forecast shows sunny skies and a 78 degree temperature.
Across the river at the Forum Coosa Floyd County Schools will have the rest of their graduations staggered throughout the day starting with Coosa High School at 10 a.m. Pepperell High School will follow at 2 p.m. and Armuchee High rounding out the weekend at 6 p.m.
The Downtown Development Parking Office released a map Monday highlighting free parking areas for this weekend’s high school graduations.
Director Becky Smyth said Floyd County Schools has leased decks near the Forum River Center so the staff has been reassigned as ambassadors to help people get around. They’ll be wearing yellow shirts.
Parking will be free at the parking decks on Third Avenue, Fourth Avenue and the corner of East First Street. There also will be free parking at the Fifth Avenue deck, the Midtown Transit Station and the Floyd County Courthouse.
Barron Stadium and the Downtown Tennis Center both have parking for Rome High graduation. There also will be spots available at the West Third Street lot, Heritage Park and Trinity United Methodist Church.
The free downtown shuttle, the Roman Chariot, will be running for those in need of assistance. It will run Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Text 706-413-2822 with your location for pick up.