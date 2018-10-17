Berry College announces nine new faculty members across the academic spectrum from theater to creative writing to biochemistry.
“I am delighted to welcome such a wonderful group of new faculty to Berry College. Each of them are committed to advancing Berry’s mission and to ensuring student personal and professional success,” said Berry Provost Mary Boyd.
New hires:
· Visiting Artist-in-Residence in Theatre David Alford, who starred in the popular television series “Nashville,” has a diploma from The Julliard School for Drama, a Bachelor of Science degree in communication arts and theater from Austin Peay State University and an associate degree from Martin Methodist College.
· Assistant Professor of Mathematics Garner Cochran has a doctorate from the University of South Carolina, a Director's Mathematician in Residence in Budapest, Hungary and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Trinity University.
· Assistant Professor of Biochemistry Quentin Ramon Johnson has a doctorate from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, a Master of Science degree and a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgia State University.
· Assistant Professor of Management, Marketing and Creative Technologies Eric Kushins has a doctorate, a certificate in cognitive science and a Master of Arts degree from Rutgers University and a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from Wesleyan University.
· Visiting Assistant Professor of Physics Zachary Lindsey has a doctorate and two Master of Science degrees from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a Bachelor of Science degree from Samford University.
· Visiting Assistant Professor of Creative Writing Clinton Peters has a doctorate from the University of North Texas, a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Iowa and two Bachelor of Arts degrees from Texas Teach University.
· Visiting Assistant Professor of Art Dennis Ritter has a Master of Fine Arts degree from Alfred University and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Tyler School of Art at Temple University.
· Assistant Professor of Kinesiology Jessica Washington has a doctorate and a Master of Science degree from Auburn University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Berry.
· Visiting Assistant Professor of Rhetoric and Writing Laura Wright has a doctorate and Master of Art degree from the University of Connecticut and two Bachelor of Arts degrees from the University of Montana.
Written by Public Relations Student Supervisor Alexi Bell