Floyd County Schools announced on Monday they will break ground on the new Pepperell Middle School Oct. 14 at noon.
The announcement follows the approval of the system's capital outlay proposal by the State of Georgia which gives FCS the go-ahead to begin construction. The $21.5 million middle school will be paid for with a one-cent education local option sales tax that was approved by Floyd County voters in 2017.
Superintendent Jeff Wilson told the board during their most recent meeting the state will reimburse the system $3.5 million of construction costs, which actually brings the entire project under budget by about a million dollars. Construction company Ra-Lin will oversee the development of the new school and has handled projects for the county schools in the past, including Model and Pepperell High Schools.
Wilson said completion of the new school should take around 16 to 18 months, meaning crews could be wrapping up by early 2021.