Darlington 4th-graders tell of monsters, mermaids and dragons
Tales of sea explorations stymied by monsters, dragons stealing away a king and queen and mermaid friends fending off a shark attack on their castle filled Thatcher Hall on the Darlington School campus Thursday for the Fourth-Grade Fantasy Film and Storytelling Festival.
Elisabeth Lawson, a fourth-grade reading and writing teacher, said this is the third year she has encouraged students to harness their inner storyteller.
Reading Roald Dahl’s book “James and the Giant Peach” was a launching off point for students, Lawson said. The students start by writing their own fantasy story, weaving in the techniques and themes learned about in class. They create their own characters for some type of quest, overcoming the obstacles that abruptly challenge their heroes while following the “story mountain,” she explained.
Then, students use the video editing software iMovie to add visuals to their story, using their voices to narrate over illustrations — hand-drawn and digitally rendered — or photos or, in one case, sets of Legos, which appeared to be moving through a stop-motion approach.
The next part of the project is to prepare for telling their stories before a live audience. Students whittle down what they will use from what they wrote so as not to read it verbatim, Lawson said. They learn to alter the pitch of their voices for different characters and sound effects to engage listeners.
Props are also put together, such as clothing, puppet booths — student Sasha Wood made one with her mom for “The Story of the Missing Animals and Parents” — or plastic cups with characters or symbols to represent them drawn on. Or in the case of Toby Burns, stuffing items under his shirt and putting a toy doughnut in its pocket was his way of bringing to life his character, who dives into the Mariana Trench in search of a prized new kind of metal and is met by ocean monsters.
Student Bryn Merritt, who told of mermaids defending their sea castle, said she had been anticipating her arrival in fourth-grade to take part in the festival, an opportunity for her to think up her own story for the first time.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s so fun.”