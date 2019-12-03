The College Guidance Office announces the following college scholarships reported between Nov. 1 and Dec. 1:
Caleb Baldwin has earned an $80,000 Mercer University Academic Scholarship. He is the son of Cristy and Joseph Baldwin of Rome.
Hank Crawford has earned an $80,000 Mercer University Academic Scholarship. He is the son of Madge ('84) and Cooper ('83) Crawford of Rome.
Veeka Malanchuk has earned a $124,000 Juniata College Calvert Ellis Scholarship. She is the daughter of Nicholle and Mark Harrison of Rome.
Grace Watters has earned an $80,000 Mercer University Academic Scholarship. She is the daughter of Allison and Ed ('83) Watters of Rome.