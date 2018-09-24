Darlington receives GOAL Advocacy Award
The Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program recently presented Darlington School with the GOAL Advocacy Award, which recognizes the institution that has displayed the most passion and perseverance when appealing to legislators to preserve, protect, and expand this opportunity.
“The 2018 GOAL Advocacy Award recognizes a head of school and senior school official, both of whom were instrumental through engaging in immediate and targeted outreach at a very critical juncture in the final stages of this year’s legislative debate,” said Lisa Kelly, president and executive director of the Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program. “There is truly no substitute for relationships between respected citizens in a community and their elected officials.”
“The specific conversations by Darlington School’s leaders with a key member of the legislature enhanced the ultimate outcome in a significant way,” Kelly continued. “We cannot overstate the importance and the impact of school leaders engaging in this type of conversation with their elected officials.”
Brent Bell, head of school, and Joe Montgomery, assistant head of school for strategic initiatives, were personally recognized for their advocacy work on behalf of the Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program.
The Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program makes it possible for Georgia taxpayers to redirect a portion of their tax liability each year and receive an equal tax credit on their Georgia tax return. GOAL awards provide partial scholarships to Darlington students enrolling in pre-K or kindergarten or who transfer to Darlington from public school.
“The Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program is an incredible opportunity for Georgia taxpayers to help students to attend Darlington who might otherwise not be able to attend without any cost to the taxpayer,” said Beth Pollard, assistant head of school for finance and operations.
Last year, 169 members of the Darlington Community redirected $293,125 to support new Darlington students through the Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program. Currently, 67 Darlington students are receiving financial assistance through GOAL, 20 of whom are new in 2018-19.