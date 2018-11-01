Darlington named Apple Distinguished School

Apple has named Darlington an Apple Distinguished School for 2018–2021, recognizing the school for its commitment to teaching students technology skills to solve real-world problems as an integrated part of its curriculum.
Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence that use Apple products to inspire creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking. They showcase innovative uses of technology in learning, teaching, and the school environment, and have documented results of academic accomplishment.
“We are thrilled to receive this honor again, for the next three years, and to share this accomplishment with our wonderful teachers and students. It is only possible because of the great work they are doing,” said Beth Wardlaw, technology integration coordinator. “The process of becoming an Apple Distinguished School has become much more rigorous as Apple looks beyond just the software and hardware, but how our school is using technology in an innovative and creative way. For our renewal, we were able to share what our students and teachers are doing on a daily basis.
“The multi-touch book we created for our application is currently available in the iBooks store,” she continued. “Our book and application focused on Darlington’s vision for technology and innovation, creative teaching and innovative learning, creative environment with unique learning spaces for critical thinking and collaboration, results and successes over the past two years as an Apple Distinguished School, and expansive professional development program. Darlington will also be hosting school visits, where other schools from across the country can come see the innovative ways Darlington is using technology and Apple products.”
The selection of Darlington School as an Apple Distinguished School highlights our success as an innovative and compelling learning environment that engages students and provides tangible evidence of academic accomplishment.
“Darlington has worked with teachers, students, and parents over the years to develop a philosophy of technology integration that supports the school’s mission,” said Stefan Eady, assistant head of school for academic resources. “Being recognized by an international organization like Apple that values education is a great affirmation of a program that made no compromises in doing what was best for our students.”