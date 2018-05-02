Darlington announces partnership with Adidas
This afternoon, the Darlington Community gathered at Chris Hunter Stadium to celebrate a special announcement by the athletic department. Darlington has partnered with Adidas as the sole provider of athletic uniforms and gear.
“We were so excited to share with the student body that Darlington has signed on with Adidas and is now the biggest Adidas high school in the country,” said Athletic Director Eddie Guth. “This agreement has allowed us to put together a uniform replacement policy that won’t impact the Athletic Booster Club’s annual budget or our families’ personal expenses.”
For announcement day today, Adidas provided every faculty and staff member with a purple polo shirt, and Darlington provided every student with an Adidas T-shirt. It was a sea of purple, white and grey as the entire community gathered this afternoon for a variety of fun activities to celebrate the big news.
As part of Darlington’s partnership with Adidas, each athletic team will receive new uniforms every two years, and Adidas will also offer online pop-up stores with spirit wear available to the entire community, including parents and alumni, throughout the year. The bookstore will carry Adidas gear as well.
“Our student-athletes are going to look sharp as they represent our great school,” said Guth, “and one of the greatest benefits of this partnership will be brand consistency in everything we are wearing. We look forward to continuing to celebrate our Purple Pride with the help of Adidas.”
As an added benefit, Darlington faculty, staff and students will receive a discount on Adidas gear.