Teachers from Floyd County Schools recently had the opportunity to speak with department of labor officials and local employers to discuss what is being required of their students entering the workforce.
Alana Ellenburg who teaches a High School 101 class said she was happy to hear there was not a lot of difference between what is taught in her class and what is expected by employers. She was also interested to hear that the employers who attended the meeting considered using a smart watch at work as serious a violation as having your phone out.
“The majority of what is being taught is still the same,” Ellenburg said. “Dress appropriately, manners, ethics, etiquette, character. What I kept hearing a majority of them ask for is those things.”
The next step, and general discussion for the teachers, was to implement what the employers wanted into the classroom.
The overwhelming response from the teachers attending was that at the high school level it is impossible for the teachers to teach students ethics and character. Those things that should have been learned at home they said.
Attendance was another thing teachers at the table, including Coosa’s Todd Wheeler, were concerned about. At a regular job you can’t miss or be late for 30 days, at Lowes they said it was 90 he said.
“You miss one and they’re gone just like that,” Wheeler said. “So what are we telling these kids when we give them so much slack on being late or missing days?”
Teacher concerns like this one were handled by Floyd County School’s Public Relations Coordinator Lenora McEntire-Doss.
“I am you guys’ advocate if there is anything you want to see changed let me know she said after the meeting,” McEntire-Doss said.
The meeting was held in the media center at Pepperell High School, and included teachers from the four Floyd County high schools and College and Career Academy. Business and community partners from Kiwanis Club of Rome, Rome Floyd Chamber, Lowe’s Distribution, the Georgia Army National Guard, the Department of Labor, Profile Extrusion Company, Floyd Medical Center and Marglen Industries were all in attendance.
“I think this was a great opportunity for our educators to obtain firsthand knowledge of the challenges facing our employers particularly related to workforce development,” said Ken Wright Rome Floyd chamber director of business and industry services.
Members of the Department of Labor also discussed with educators appropriate work attire, appearance, phone etiquette, professional conduct in the workplace, social media, resumes and cover letters.
