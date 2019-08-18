Floyd County Schools was recently recognized by the Georgia Department of Education for having a high graduation rate for disability students in Fiscal Year 2018.
GADOE will be highlighting the 86.1% graduation rate of FCS disability students on Georgia’s State Systemic Improvement Interactive Map. It will include initiatives/resources utilized in FCS’ Local Education Agency and the impact the resources have had on reducing dropouts and increasing graduation rates for all students, including those with disabilities.
Three years ago, FCS’ initiatives launched a rigorous round-robin training for all of the district’s special education teachers.
“We believe students have benefited from training and improved data collection, goal setting and transition planning,” said John Parker, FCS assistant superintendent and chief academic officer. “In the past two years, we have expanded our Special Education transition fair to underclassmen in order to expose them to college and vocational opportunities earlier in their academic career.”
Parker also attributes the success to the Northwest Georgia Regional Educational Service Agency’s data warehouse, which has made it easier to monitor the progress of all students, and proactively intervene when students show early signs of attendance, behavior or academic problems.
Together, GADOE and FCS believe a difference can be made by educating Georgia’s future by graduating students who are ready to learn, ready to live, and ready to lead.