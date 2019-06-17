The county schools board of education met Monday morning where they recognized retiring personnel, approved the fiscal year 2020 budget and rolled back the county millage rate by .05%.
A millage rate is the rate per $1000 of property value and is used to calculate local property taxes. Rates vary by property value.
The board lowered the rated .05% last year as well making the rate 18.3% for 2018. The proposed rate of 18.25% will receive two public hearings
The board finalized the FY 20 budget which is posted on their website at https://www.floydboe.net. The budget includes a $3,000 raise for certified employees and a 2% raise for classified employees.
The board also approved of personnel changes which included David Van Hook, director of facilities, who will be leaving the system as he has accepted another job, said Superintendent Jeff Wilson.
Van Hook has been working on several projects for the system including the Armuchee modernization project, plans for the new Pepperell Middle and working with the state to develop a new five-year facilities plan.
Wilson said Van Hook will be missed and is not leaving the system in a bind with his exit. He said the system has posted the position and have qualified personnel who can help out with the FCS facilities until a new director is named.
The board approved their annual insurance contract along with two education programs. The Odysseyware program is a credit recovery program that assists students who have fallen behind and the second program being a NWEA program to help improve testing scores.
Lastly, the board voted to raise the monthly board member pay from $400 to $600. The raise was first proposed in January, was approved by the Georgia legislation and was approved by the board before going into affect.