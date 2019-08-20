Floyd County Schools is continuing progress on facility projects such as demolishing Pepperell Middle School and completing a new gymnasium for Armuchee High School, taking the projects to the next step.
Executive director of facilities for the system Jack Gardner informed the board Monday night that demolition at Pepperell Middle will be complete by the end of the week. The system has completed its inquiry into value engineering options according to the presentation Gardner showed at Monday night’s board meeting, and Southern A&E has completed extensive redesign.
The system has been looking into value engineering options since March of this year when the threat of rising construction costs threatened to push the new middle school over its $19 million budget. Examples of value engineering options being implemented into the new school include eliminating urinals and changing the school’s HVAC system from a “chiller plant system” to more rooftop and split units, according to Superintendent Jeff Wilson.
No set amount has been declared yet since the board is currently receiving bids on the project.
Wilson said on Tuesday the system is looking at a ballpark of $19 million to $20 million for the new school. Civil drawings have been submitted to Floyd County and bids for the project are due by Sept. 5.
“We are looking at ways that we can keep the building the way we want it and still come as close to budget, it’s going to be tight,” Wilson told the board during a previous board meeting. “I will find that money somewhere.”
Brick on the outside of the new Armuchee High School gymnasium is complete as workers begin on the inside of the facility. The project broke ground in November and outside work has been delayed a few times due to rain. Despite this, the gym is scheduled to be fully operational by Christmas break.
Although not a construction project, the board did approve by unanimous vote to sell the property of the former Johnson Elementary School on Monday night. The Morrison Campground Road property has been demolished with nothing remaining but a concrete slab where the former school sat.