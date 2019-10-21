With cheers and a shower of confetti, Floyd County Schools announced Greg Smith of the Floyd County College and Career Academy as system teacher of the year Monday night.
Along with Smith's award, teachers of the year for each individual school were also announced, including finalists Bonnie Rampley of Pepperell Primary, who was named system elementary teacher of the year, Russ Burnett of Pepperell Middle who was named system middle school teacher of the year, and Greg Smith who was awarded the CCA as high school and system teacher of the year.
The meeting brought board members up to speed on the system's overall status, including SAT test scores presented by John Parker, assistant superintendent and chief academic officer.Parker praised the system for beating state and national averages in SAT test scores and showed optimism for ACT and CCRPI scores which the system has received but are embargoed.
"Lets just say I feel good about them," he said. "They can embargo the scores but they can't embargo my feelings about the scores."
Board members also received an update on facilities including Pepperell Middle, which broke ground last week, and the Armuchee High School gymnasium, which is nearing completion. The school system is waiting on a final permit from Floyd County Government before construction on the new middle school can begin.
The system also heard from Lou Dempsey, president of Dempsey Auction Co., who has been awarded the bid to auction off the former school property. The auction will take place on the former school at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. Dempsey said marketing for the property will begin immediately.
Floyd County Schools Teachers of the Year by school:
GWP- Angie Travis
AES- Elisha Lindner
AMS- Hailey Burns
AHS- Blake Bourg
APES- Karen Masters
CSES-Ali Sellears
GLES- Starla Smith
CHS- Dr. Joan Davis
JES- Lori Casey
MES- Holly Bryant
MMS- Melissa Smith
MHS- Sarah Syverson
PPS- Bonnie Rampley, Elementary TOTY
PES- Velika Hurst
PMS- Russ Burnett, Middle TOTY
PHS- Haley Gee
CCA-Greg Smith, High and FCS TOTY