Floyd County Schools will meet Monday night for a 5 p.m. caucus and 6 p.m. board meeting where members will award the system teachers of the year, discuss auctioning off the old Johnson Elementary property and discuss the system’s stance on vaping.
The system recently started enforcement of a new policy prohibiting vaping of any kind at schools, on buses or during extra curricular activities.
Middle and high school student violators would be suspended for five days — two days out of school and three in — if caught with a vaping device, according to the new policy.
A second violation would result in 10 days of suspension, while third violations would merit another 10 day suspension with the student being transferred to the transitional academy. A fourth violation could mean possible expulsion.
Punishment for elementary students caught with vaping devices depend on circumstance but can also lead to expulsion or reassignment to the transitional academy.
“In addition to the health risks, it is illegal for students under the age of 18 to use or purchase vaping devices or to purchase vaping paraphernalia,” the policy states.
Enforcement of the vaping ban began last Monday and has been shared on various school social medias and can be viewed on the system’s website. The new policy targets vape juices, vape devices, THC oil and CBD oil from county school property.
Board members on Monday night will also hear updates on various projects happening in the district including Pepperell Middle School which broke ground last week. Other facility issues such as the auctioning off of the former Johnson Elementary School property will also be discussed.