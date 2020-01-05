Floyd County Schools' board of education has called a special meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m.
It will be held in the superintendent's office instead of the regular board room, at the central office building, 600 Riverside Parkway. The meeting is open to the public.
According to Robin Borders, executive assistant to the superintendent, the meeting will be very brief. The board plans to first go into executive session to discuss personnel changes. Executive session is closed to the public, but the approval of the personnel changes must be done publicly.
Instead of waiting to approve personnel changes later in the month on Jan. 27, the board decided to go ahead and approve them earlier, Borders said.
They also plan to discuss facilities. According to Superintendent Jeff Wilson, he will be reviewing where the county is with their education local option sales tax -- ELOST -- projects, including Armuchee High School’s gym and the progress at Pepperell Middle School.
Th Armuchee High School gym opened on Dec. 20, but Wilson said there is still some work to be done on the front of the gym. Pepperell Middle School has not seen much progress due to consistent rain. They need weeks without any rain to be able to continue according to Wilson.
The school board also scheduled a work session that is open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 1. There is no agenda listed for the work session on the school website yet. Originally, the work session was scheduled for Dec. 14, but Wilson was out sick.
There will still be a regular board meeting on Jan. 27. Caucus will begin at 5 p.m. in the superintendent’s office, and the board meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the boardroom. Both meetings are open to the public.