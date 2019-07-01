Floyd County Schools met twice Monday to hold public hearings for the 2019 millage rate which the board is proposing to lower by .05 mills.
Superintendent Jeff Wilson said although the decrease is small, he and the board wanted to show the tax payers of Floyd County that even though the system is tight on money they are still looking to lower taxes.
The millage rate is a combination of a proposed 9.480 mills for county government services and 18.25 mills for the school system.
The board also rolled out their new logo which has been in development for some time now. The logo is an open books, with the pages bearing the colors of the systems four high schools inside.
Wilson said the system will gradually implement the logo rather than all at once. The new logo will officially be unveiled to the public during the system's kickoff classic - a system wide professional development day - in a few weeks.
Board members also approved a one year grocery contract with Douglasville based Gordon Food Services.
Additionally, a resolution to purchase 30 new school buses for $2.5 million was approved. The contract is for 5-years with a monthly payment of around $500,000. Wilson said this monthly payment fit into the system's budgeted transportation allotment.
The third and final hearing for the 2019 millage rate will be held at 7:30 a.m. on July 15 before the system's monthly board meeting and caucus at 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.