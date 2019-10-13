Groundbreaking for the brand new Pepperell Middle School is scheduled for Monday at noon and will mark the official start to the $21.5 million building, which will go on the same site on Hughes Dairy Road.
School officials hope to have the new school complete by early 2021, which has been in the planning stages the summer.
The county schools used several cost cutting methods like excluding urinals and building with smaller windows to combat rising construction costs.
The system will be getting a rebate from the state of Georgia for about $3.5 million which will bring the total project cost back under budget by about $1 million, according to Superintendent Jeff Wilson.
The remaining cost of the school will be paid for by a one-cent education local option sales tax that was approved by the voters of Floyd County in 2017.
The county is using exit-only doors and fewer entrances to enhance security, and will locate the media center and lunchroom closer to the front office since these are often the most visited areas of a school.
While construction for Pepperell Middle is just beginning, the system has also began to develop a new five-year facility plan.
The new plan will be ready by March 2020, but in the meantime the system will be evaluating other facility needs, like whether or not to keep Pepperell eighth graders at Pepperell High after the new middle school has been completed. Eighth graders currently occupy a hallway at the high school with sixth and seventh grades residing in the former McHenry Primary School building.
Construction company Ra-Lin will oversee the development of the new school and has handled projects for the county schools in the past, including Model and Pepperell High Schools.