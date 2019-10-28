Floyd County Schools will dismiss early on Wednesday for staff development and Rome City Schools students will have Friday off for a flexible learning day and parent teacher conferences.
Wednesday will be the third of seven development days the county schools will participate in for the 2019-2020 school year. Schools will dismiss early once a month this school year except during November, April and May. Friday is the cities third FLD for the city schools, for a full schedule visit the school system's websites.
According to a release from RCS, Leslie Dixon, director of school improvement at Rome City Schools, a Flexible Learning Day is an opportunity for students to continue their learning at home with a variety of options that include digital resources, paper and pencil assignments and hands-on activities while teachers participate in parent conferences.
The purpose for the counties half day of school is to give teachers and administrators time for training, Jeanie Hubbard, assistant superintendent and executive director of human resources, said.
All personnel will be in some sort of training for the rest of the day, a release from the school system stated. Items covered will include school improvement, training, review of data and reflection.