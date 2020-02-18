School resource officers from the county and city school systems have launched a collaborative effort to learn from each other.
Rick Flanigen, head of security for Floyd County Schools, and Jason Self, head of security for Rome City Schools, are overseeing the effort.
After a few general discussions, the two decided it would be a good idea to join forces. They held their first School Resource Officer Consortium Friday at the Rome Police Department's conference room.
“We talked a little bit about current trends that officers are seeing in elementary and middle schools,” Self said. "This was a round table where everybody gives input.”
Self said he hopes school resource officers across both school systems will be able put names to faces across jurisdiction and different schools.
“It’s a good time to get people in the same room so these officers will know who to contact if they need to reach across jurisdiction,” Self said.
As part of keeping students safe across the county, Self said the resource officers agreed to meet at least three times a year.
According to a press release sent by RCS, the goal of the next few meetings is to provide specific professional growth opportunities for officers and system employees.
"We consider our school resource officers to be a very important part of our day-to-day operations,” Self said. "They are highly visible and provide an invaluable benefit to our school systems.”